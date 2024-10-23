Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

