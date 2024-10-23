TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.014-1.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.870-3.930 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TRU stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.05. 1,440,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.07%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

