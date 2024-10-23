Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tronox Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TROX opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

