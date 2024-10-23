U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 816,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.49 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

