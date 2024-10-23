U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.44. The company had a trading volume of 479,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,710. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

