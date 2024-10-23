U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $92,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. 635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

