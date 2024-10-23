U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in GSK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 24,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in GSK by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 2,414,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

