U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $518.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

