UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 74,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in UBS Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6,907.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

