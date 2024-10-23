UMA Price Tops $2.78 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. UMA has a total market cap of $238.40 million and approximately $52.07 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00004193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,812,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,800,041 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

