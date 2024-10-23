Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) versus China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) Financial Analysis

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) and China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and China Industrial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -1.35% 11.98% 5.08% China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 3 11 3 1 2.11 China Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Under Armour and China Industrial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Under Armour currently has a consensus target price of $7.57, indicating a potential downside of 15.50%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Under Armour and China Industrial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.57 billion 0.70 $232.04 million $0.54 16.59 China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than China Industrial Group.

Summary

Under Armour beats China Industrial Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About China Industrial Group

(Get Free Report)

China Industrial Group, Inc. through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.