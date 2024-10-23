Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on November 7th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.76. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.