Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

