United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,401. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.