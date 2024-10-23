Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.75. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 4,232,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,667. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -129.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,690,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

