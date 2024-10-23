USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.9 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 37,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,717. The company has a market cap of $681.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,208.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

