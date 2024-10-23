Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.59. 14,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.