Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

