Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,762. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

