Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 599,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.