Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lowered by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 11.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 165,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 690,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after buying an additional 52,325 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

