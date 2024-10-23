Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $274.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

