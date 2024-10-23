Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is David Kennon Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

David Kennon Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.2% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $286.41. 610,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

