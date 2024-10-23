Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $286.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,205. The company has a market capitalization of $430.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

