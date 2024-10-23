Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 653,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,184,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.71. 471,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,489. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $430.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.