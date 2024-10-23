Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.38.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.