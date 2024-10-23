Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.50 ($3.80) and last traded at €3.52 ($3.83). Approximately 286,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.80 ($4.13).

Varta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.