Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.
NYSE VZ opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
