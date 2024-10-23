Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $21,980.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,475.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.21 or 0.00526965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00103893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00235317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00070826 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,539,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

