VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,171.01 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $269.01 million and approximately $15,171.01 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00005236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,604,364 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,602,283.16786034. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.52383323 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,792.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

