Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 93,083 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $41.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $866.25 million, a PE ratio of -110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viad by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viad by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 36.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

