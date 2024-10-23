Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.50. 7,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

