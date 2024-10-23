Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. 472,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 982,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

VZLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $527.28 million, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

