Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $627,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average is $225.67.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

