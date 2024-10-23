Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 511 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 901,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

