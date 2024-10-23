Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 31 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.44.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $519.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $524.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.