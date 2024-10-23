Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.96. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

