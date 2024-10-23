Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.73 ($0.24).

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

Walker Crips Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.