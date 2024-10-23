WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.73. 9,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WBI BullBear Global Income ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.