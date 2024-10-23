Weaver Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $396.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

