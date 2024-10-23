Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.