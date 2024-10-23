Weaver Capital Management LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

