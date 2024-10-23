Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.