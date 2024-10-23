Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 745 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in 3M by 218.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after acquiring an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.