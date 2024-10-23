Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.450-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $189.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $192.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.