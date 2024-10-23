Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 4.5 %

WHG opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

