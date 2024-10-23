Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.0 %

WY opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

