What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:PIF Q3 Earnings?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PIF opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$267.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.08 and a twelve month high of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.47.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.50 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 164.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.