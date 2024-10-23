What is Wedbush’s Estimate for BOK Financial Q4 Earnings?

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.