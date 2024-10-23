Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at C$94.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$94.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

